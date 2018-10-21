Southern California house fire roasts 3 homes and injures 4

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say that a major house fire early Sunday injured four people and caused significant property damage.

Ventura Fire Chief David Endaya said crews arrived to find two separate homes in flames.

The Ventura County Star reports the blaze was so large that some residents in Oxnard 10 miles away reported seeing smoke and flames. Ventura is a coastal city north of Los Angeles.

Four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, with two in critical condition.

Authorities said the second house that caught fire was evacuated quickly and residents were not injured. A third home caught fire from radiant heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

