Southern California man dies rescuing 4 from burning home

HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say a man who came to the rescue of people in a burning mobile home was found dead in the wreckage.

The fire erupted early Saturday morning in the Highland area of San Bernardino County.

Cal Fire says arriving firefighters found four occupants had been evacuated from the mobile home but the rescuer perished.

The county coroner's office says the body was found in the debris after the flames were extinguished.

The coroner's office did not immediately identify the victim, but family members told KTLA-TV he was 25-year-old Albert Madrid.

His sister, Melissa Enriquez, says her brother chose to go in and help, and she hopes he is remembered for that.