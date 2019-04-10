https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Southern-California-winds-down-power-lines-trees-13755953.php
Southern California winds down power lines, trees
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews are repairing power lines and clearing toppled trees after a night of strong winds across Southern California.
The National Weather Service says wind speeds have dropped off early Wednesday along most of the coast and valleys but warning-level gusts will persist in many mountain locations.
In Palm Springs, authorities have called off an evacuation triggered Tuesday as winds spread a brush fire north of downtown.
The Desert Sun reports the blaze was contained at 40 acres.
Another round of winds is expected to develop Thursday night.
