Southwest Missouri lawmaker resigns for county clerk job

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another Missouri lawmaker has resigned to start a job in local government.

The Missouri House on Wednesday released a resignation letter from Republican state Rep. Charlie Davis, of Webb City. Davis said he resigned at midnight Monday in order to start a new job as Jasper County Clerk on Tuesday.

The House previously released resignation letters from Republican Reps. Kurt Bahr of St. Charles County and Rick Brattin of Cass County. Both also resigned late Monday to start new jobs Tuesday in local government.

The latest resignations won't have much effect on the Legislature, because their terms were scheduled to end anyway when the new legislative session begins Jan. 9.

The 163-member House now has 16 vacancies. The resignations are the most for any year in records dating to 1994.