Special election for 2 vacant state Senate seats set for May

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in two Pennsylvania state Senate districts will pick candidates in May to fill the terms of a couple departed senators.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday that the special elections will be held on the same day as the state's May 21 primary election.

Republican Sens. Rich Alloway of Franklin County and Don White of Indiana each stepped down Feb. 28. Their four-year terms run to January 2021. Both districts heavily favor Republicans.

The 50-seat Senate is currently operating with 47 members. Another special election is set for April 2 to replace Republican Guy Reschenthaler, who left his seat in a politically divided suburban Pittsburgh district to serve in Congress.

Republicans currently control the Senate 26-21.