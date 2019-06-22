Speeding SUV flips in Bronx, injuring 2 children, 7 adults

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured — including two children — when a speeding SUV jumped the curb and overturned near the Bronx Zoo.

The driver lost control of the Honda CR-V on Friday afternoon and landed upside down outside the Friendship Community Church on Southern Boulevard.

A 3-year-old boy and five other people were injured. Also hurt were the driver and two passengers, including an 11-year-old boy.

All were in serious but stable condition being treated at a hospital.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.