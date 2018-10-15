Speedway added to historic places registry

WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) — When Paul Bellefeuille was looking for land over a decade ago he wanted a level lot on a paved road where he could someday build a retirement home.

What he found, though, would upend those plans entirely and start him down a completely unexpected road into Vermont's auto racing history.

Bellefeuille is the owner of Northeastern Speedway, Vermont's first organized auto racing track that originally opened on July 18, 1959, and held races until 1966.

When he found and purchased his land just off Route 18 in Waterford during the winter of 2007-08 it was wooded and overgrown. At the time, he was vaguely aware that the land had once been home to a race track but he didn't have a full understanding of its history and no expectation of what he would find.

In the spring of 2008 he began clearing the lot, still with the intention of finding a building spot, when he unearthed signs of the race track.

"Most of it was covered in forest floor. Moss was four inches thick, there was brush," said Bellefeuille. But he found a bit of the asphalt and was able to peel back some of the moss and found more of the track. He took his plow-truck and started in, unsure what he would find.

"I plowed all day long and plowed all the moss off. It was all pavement," he said.

That discovery, paired with numerous interactions with people who remembered racing or watching the wildly popular races at the track, convinced Bellefeuille that his long forgotten discovery was something special indeed.

Bellefeuille was already a racing fan, having attended races from childhood, but he had never watched a race at Northeastern when it was open; he was only 5 when it closed in 1966. He immersed himself in the lore of Northeastern and began a near-decade long labor of love restoring the old track and opening it back up for occasional reunions and gatherings.

"I feel like it's my duty to do it," he said.

That effort was not without pot holes. When Bellefeuille began the restoration process and he ran into objections from neighbors concerned about the possibility of increased activity at the property, zoning bylaws that prohibited such events and a court order that prohibited certain future activities at the track that followed a widely publicized and attended 50th reunion in July 2009. Eventually Waterford passed a new festival ordinance in town that allowed Bellefeuille to apply for a permit and the last few years he has successfully hosted a summer reunion at the track.

"The events seem to be going well," said Waterford Select Board chairman Fred Saar, who remarked on the impact the track had back in its heyday. "Everyone I talk to said it was extremely popular entertainment back when it was open." Saar said the limited events at the track bring people to Waterford and gives the fire department, which sells concessions, a little revenue.

The track itself is 1/5-mile, 40-foot wide asphalt oval with banked corners and a stretch with a concrete retaining wall that helped protect spectators from the cars. In its heyday, the track boasted a pit area, spectator parking, concession stand and grandstands.

The success of Northeastern Speedway, which packed thousands of spectators in from miles around, helped pave the way for Thunder Road in Barre, which was built in 1960 and continues to operate today.

"In my wildest dreams I never thought I'd own an automobile race track," said Bellefeuille. "I think it's been great for the town and I'm happy to have brought it back to life."

Bellefeuille has invested plenty of his own cash and lots of time in his pet project. "I work up there almost every day that I can," he said. "Last night I mowed for over an hour and I'll mow again tonight." Bellefeuille said the events he has put on the last few years have broken even but all the restoration work has come out of his pocket.

Northeastern's place in Vermont racing history inspired Bellefeuille to seek its listing on the state registry of historic places, which was recently granted by a unanimous vote of the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation after a six-month process.

Bellefeuille said with that designation he now has the opportunity to apply for some matching grants that he would like to use to shore up the retaining wall along the edge of the track. Someday he also envisions building a small grandstands and a mock concession stand building shell to finish the look of the track.

"It deserves the recognition that it's getting and I'm glad to do it," said Bellefeuille, adding "I'm a little nervous about what will become of it when I'm gone."

