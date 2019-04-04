Spokane Valley files claim after damage found in City Hall

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Spokane Valley officials claim soil underneath part of the new City Hall wasn't properly compacted during construction, causing damage to the $14.2 million building.

The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that the city has filed a claim against Meridian Construction, which was hired for the build in 2016.

Meridian President Mark D'Agostino did not respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.

An attorney representing the city wrote in a letter to the company that the settlement of the footings supporting the foundation has caused structural damage to concrete floors, drywall and the brick exterior.

According to the letter, the construction company did not document if there was soil compaction testing.

City officials say they are working on a plan to repair the damage.

The 65,000-square-foot (about 6,000-square-meter) city building opened in 2017.

