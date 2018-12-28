Spokane area expecting big snow storm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane region is bracing for another winter storm that is expected to drop up to 4 inches of snow in some areas.

The storm is expected on Friday afternoon.

The city of Spokane can expect 1 to 2 inches to fall from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The snow will change to rain by Saturday afternoon with a high temperature around 40.

A snow storm earlier this week snarled traffic and led to numerous accidents in the Spokane area.