https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Spokesman-Ex-Rep-Leonard-Boswell-in-Des-Moines-13164393.php
Spokesman: Ex-Rep. Leonard Boswell in Des Moines hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A family spokesman says former Democratic U.S. Rep. Leonard Boswell is gravely ill and unresponsive at a Des Moines hospital.
Grant Woodard, a Boswell family spokesman and Boswell's former chief of staff, tells the Des Moines Register that the 84-year-old Boswell was found ill in his Decatur County home sometime after 2 a.m. Friday and was flown to a hospital.
Woodard says Boswell is suffering complications from a rare form of cancer.
Boswell served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1996 until he lost re-election in 2012. He also served in the Iowa Legislature from 1985-95.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com
View Comments