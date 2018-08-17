Spokesman: Ex-Rep. Leonard Boswell in Des Moines hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A family spokesman says former Democratic U.S. Rep. Leonard Boswell is gravely ill and unresponsive at a Des Moines hospital.

Grant Woodard, a Boswell family spokesman and Boswell's former chief of staff, tells the Des Moines Register that the 84-year-old Boswell was found ill in his Decatur County home sometime after 2 a.m. Friday and was flown to a hospital.

Woodard says Boswell is suffering complications from a rare form of cancer.

Boswell served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1996 until he lost re-election in 2012. He also served in the Iowa Legislature from 1985-95.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com