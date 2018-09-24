St. Louis city judge up for re-election gets poor rating

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judicial evaluation committee has given a negative review to a St. Louis city judge who will go before voters in a retention election this November.

Associate Circuit Judge Barbara Peebles was the only one of the 59 nonpartisan state judges on this year's ballot rated as not meeting the overall judicial performance standards. The Missouri Bar released the evaluation results Monday.

Peebles declined to comment about the evaluation.

In 2013, the Missouri Supreme Court suspended her without pay for six months for misconduct after complaints of tardiness, poor supervision of her clerk and destruction of a document.

But 66 percent voters retained Peebles for another four-year term in 2014.

Lawyers who participated in the new evaluation rated Peebles particularly poorly on court preparation and punctuality.

This story has been corrected to indicate the judge is from St. Louis city, not county.