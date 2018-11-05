St. Louis project will use art as vital downtown component

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new effort in St. Louis seeks to transform public space into works of art.

The Regional Arts Commission, Downtown St. Louis Inc. and Explore St. Louis unveiled plans last week for an initiative that seeks to use artwork to support downtown's growth as an "inclusive and culturally vibrant" anchor for the region.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the effort is the culmination of about nine months of feedback and study sessions with artists, business owners and residents.

Future art will include interactive or immersive exhibits, and some could become permanent installations. Developers coming to downtown will be encouraged to include public art in their proposals.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com