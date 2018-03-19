Stamford man allegedly shoplifted in Darien

DARIEN — A Stamford man was arrested on shoplifting charges March 13 after he was recognized by employees at the Stop & Shop on Heights Road.

Jame Coates, 42, of Southwood Drive, was charged with sixth-degree larceny.

Employees at the grocery story said they knew Coates from prior incidents and were monitoring him when he entered the store. They watched as he filled his cart with items and went to the register, where he told the clerk he didn’t have any money to pay for the merchandise. Coates tried to leave the store, but store security confronted him and said that it was apparent that items were hidden under his jacket. Coates allegedly admitted the had stolen items from the nearby Walgreens, police said.

A review of Walgreen’s security video showed Coates removing items from the shelves and hiding them under this jacket before leaving the store. The items totaled $166 and included toothpaste, deodorant, hand lotion, mouth wash, air freshener, and baby lotion.

Police discovered an active warrant out of Stamford for Coates for sixth-degree larceny. After he charged for the Darien incident, Coates was turned over to the Stamford Police Department. Coates is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford March 23.