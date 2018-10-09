Stamford man charged with narcotics possession

DARIEN — A man was arrested for possession of marijuana and several other charges after a traffic stop by police.

On Oct. 5 at 6:05 p.m., an officer noticed a gray Nissan Altima traveling west on the Post Road without a front marker plate displayed. When the officer did a record check of the rear plate, it showed the plate belonged on a Green Saturn LS2.

The officer pulled over the driver, identified as Shyheim Bonaparte, and noted the 23-year-old Stamford resident appeared nervous while answering routine questions. Bonaparte allegedly told the officer he had purchased the vehicle in June, and admitted to not having the vehicle registered and was using a friend’s marker plate. He further admitted he did not possess a driver’s license, police said. Bonaparte was unable to provide proof of vehicle insurance as well.

According to police, a routine records check showed Bonaparte had a suspended driving privilege in the state of Connecticut since April. Bonaparte was then placed under arrest.

Using K-9 Kenny, a sniff of the exterior of Bonaparte’s vehicle was conducted, during which Kenny was alerted to the presence of narcotics, police said. During a subsequent search of Bonaparte’s vehicle, a plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana, loose marijuana near the transmission shifter on the center console, two unmarked prescription bottles in the trunk containing numerous pills, and eight small individually packed bags of marijuana in a larger bag were found.

Bonaparte was charged with illegal storage of narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of less than half ounce of marijuana, sale of marijuana/controlled substance, driving a motor vehicle under suspension, improper use of marker plate, failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and no license plate.

Bonaparte posted $1,000 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Oct. 15.

