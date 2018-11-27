Stamford man facing drunken driving charge

DARIEN — A stop to throw away garbage led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Stamford man on drunken driving charges, police said.

On Nov. 25 at 1:11 a.m., an officer watched a vehicle drive behind a closed business on Post Road and throw garbage into the business’ dumpster. When the officer pulled over the driver, identified as Jose Marcos-Melchor, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected, police said. When asked by police, Marcos-Melchor allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day.

After failing a field sobriety test, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, police said. He was released after posting $500 bond and is due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Dec. 4.

