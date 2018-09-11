https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Stamford-man-turns-himself-in-for-violating-13221405.php
Stamford man turns himself in for violating probation
Photo: /provided By Darien Police.
DARIEN — A man turned himself into police for an active warrant.
Kyle Knight, a Stamford resident, turned himself in to Darien police on Sept. 3 at 11:46 p.m. for an active warrant for violation of probation. Knight was charged with violation of probation and held in lieu of $10,000 bond, which he posted, police said.
Knight is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 17.
dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com
