Stamford man turns himself in for violating probation

A mugshot of Kyle Knight. A mugshot of Kyle Knight. Photo: /provided By Darien Police. Photo: /provided By Darien Police. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Stamford man turns himself in for violating probation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A man turned himself into police for an active warrant.

Kyle Knight, a Stamford resident, turned himself in to Darien police on Sept. 3 at 11:46 p.m. for an active warrant for violation of probation. Knight was charged with violation of probation and held in lieu of $10,000 bond, which he posted, police said.

Knight is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 17.

