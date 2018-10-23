Stamford woman charged with DUI in Darien

Lagene Loney. Lagene Loney. Photo: /contributed Photo Photo: /contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Stamford woman charged with DUI in Darien 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A Stamford woman was arrested after driving through a stop sign and failing a sobriety test.

On Oct. 15 at 1:29 a.m., an officer saw a 2010 Toyota Rav4 drive through a stop sign at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Middlesex Road. According to police, the vehicle was then seen swerving in the roadway and twice crossed the center line. Once the car was pulled over, the driver, identified as Lagene Loney, allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol during the evening hours.

Loney, a 28-year-old Stamford resident, was submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and failed. She was then placed under arrest and charged with failure to drive on the right side of road, failure to obey stop sign, and operating under the influence. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

While in custody at police headquarters, she refused all breath testing and was instructed her driving privilege was suspended for 24 hours. Loney was released at 4:30 a.m. to a family member after posting $250 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Oct. 25.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568