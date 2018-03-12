'Stand Your Ground' measure passes Legislature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Legislature has passed a so-called "stand your ground" bill and sent it to Gov. Matt Mead for his consideration.

House Bill 168 received final approval on Saturday.

The bill seeks to expand the state's "castle doctrine" law under which those who use deadly force in the home do not have to consider if it's reasonable to retreat. Under current state law, that doctrine of not having to retreat doesn't apply outside the home.

It also seeks to provide the shooter certain legal protections from civil prosecution.

Proponents of the legislation say it would benefit law-abiding citizens who are attacked or seriously threatened.

Opponents contend it could embolden people with guns to unnecessarily shoot others.