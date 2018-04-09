State AG, governor reach compromise on 'revenge porn' bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island attorney general and governor say they've reached a compromise to ban "revenge porn."

The General Assembly passed a law in 2016 to criminalize posting nude pictures online without the consent of the person in the photo. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo vetoed that bill, saying it was too broad and could have unintentionally forbidden publishing news photos like the Abu Ghraib pictures.

Democratic Attorney General Peter Kilmartin introduced legislation this year that both offices say is a compromise that nullifies those concerns. The bill will include language about the perpetrator's intent and stipulate that the victim must be identifiable in the photo.

The full Senate and the House Judiciary Committee are scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday. Raimondo's office says she will sign the new bill.