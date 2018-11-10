State: Application for 145-mile power line not complete

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Environmental regulators in Maine say a power company's application to build a 145-mile transmission line through the state is not complete.

Central Maine Power wants to build the $1 billion project. The Morning Sentinel reports the Maine Department of Environmental Protection notified CMP of the incomplete application this week.

The lack of a complete application could push back the project's timeline. The DEP says it can't go ahead with its evaluation of the proposal until the company provides the information that it needs.

Central Maine Power spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett says the agency's request is routine and the company has until Nov. 19 to respond with a schedule it plans to use to submit the needed information.

Groups including the Natural Resources Council of Maine have objected to the project.

