State Attorney General sues fossil fuel companies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin filed a lawsuit Monday against 21 fossil fuel companies demanding damages associated with sea level rise and water cycles.

In the complaint filed in Providence County Superior Court, Kilmartin said the companies are knowingly contributing to climate change and the "catastrophic consequences" to the state, its residents and the ecosystem.

ExxonMobil, BP and Shell are among the defendants.

The state alleged in the complaint that companies failed to adequately warn customers, consumers and regulators of the known risks of their products.

Shell U.S. spokesman Curtis Smith said the company supports the need for a low carbon future and extending the economic benefits of energy access to anyone. He said this "requires cooperation between all segments of society, not lawsuits that masquerade as climate action."

The complaint also alleged a violation of the state's Environment Rights Act by companies polluting Rhode Island's natural resources.

ExxonMobil and BP did not immediately respond to request for comment.