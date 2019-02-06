State Capitol exhibit honors leading black public figures

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new exhibit honoring African-American public figures who have had an impact on New York is now on display at the state Capitol.

The Black History Month exhibit honoring 10 people opened this week in the War Room on the second floor of the Capitol. The exhibit runs through Feb. 28.

Among those featured include:

Letitia James: The first black woman to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected attorney general.

David Paterson: The state's first African-American governor.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins: As Senate majority leader, the Yonkers Democrat is the first woman and black woman to lead a legislative house in New York.

Carl Heastie: The first African-American to serve as leader of the state Assembly.

David Dinkins: New York City's first black mayor.