State Rep. Larry Metz appointed to 5th Judicial District

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Governor Rick Scott has appointed Larry Metz to the state's 5th District Judicial Court.

Scott made the announcement from the state's House of Representatives on Sunday, as the Legislature met for the final time for this year's session.

Metz served in the state House for eight years. This was his final session due to the state laws on term limits.

The 62-year old Metz had been the prime sponsor for several years of the sanctuary cities bill. It passed the House this year but was not taken up by the Senate.

Florida's 5th Judicial Circuit covers five counties in the north-central part of the state— Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter.

Metz fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge William G. Law.