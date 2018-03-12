State committee puts off decision to rehear Northern Pass

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state committee that rejected the Northern Pass hydropower project in New Hampshire is putting off for several weeks a decision to rehear the case.

The Site Evaluation Committee ruled Monday that it wouldn't act on Eversource's request to reconsider the case until it has issued a written ruling on the original decision. As a result, the committee is unlikely rehear the case until at least May.

Supporters have argued the $1.6 billion project would deliver hydropower from Canada to southern New England would create jobs and reduce energy prices. Opponents have argued the 192-mile transmission line through New Hampshire would destroy views and hurt tourism.

All the power would go to Massachusetts, though the delays in rehearing the case could complicate the state's plans to use the power to meet its clean energy goals.