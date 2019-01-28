State considers upping hunting limits for turkeys

BOSTON (AP) — An abundance of wild turkeys in Massachusetts might be a boon for hunters.

The Boston Globe reports that state wildlife officials have scheduled two informational meetings next month on a proposed increase on limits for turkey hunting.

MassWildlife says possible changes include increasing the annual limit on the number of turkeys from two to three birds per hunter.

The agency says increasing the limit will not affect the abundance of turkeys in the state.

The proposal would also expand the archery hunting season for turkeys so it coincides with the archery hunting season for deer.

The first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7 agency headquarters in Westborough.

The second is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Palmer.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com