State health officials launch campaign to promote flu shots

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State health officials have launched their annual campaign to encourage residents to get a flu shot.

The Department of Health began the campaign Friday at the West Warwick Senior and Community Center with other health care leaders.

The department says nearly 1,400 residents were hospitalized last year due to the flu and 60 people died. That was an increase from about 1,200 hospitalizations and 33 deaths the previous year.

It was the most flu cases in a season since the 2009-2010 H1N1 flu pandemic.

Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott says a flu shot is "the single best way to protect yourself and the ones you love against the flu."

She says they're especially important for the elderly, health care workers, younger children, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions.