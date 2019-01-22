State increases estimates for casino slot machine revenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State officials say they are raising their estimates for slot machine revenue from Connecticut's two casinos.

In a report issued last week, the General Assembly's Office of Fiscal Analysis projects that the state's 25-percent share of the casinos' slots revenue in the 2019 fiscal year, which extends to June 30, will total $248.6 million.

The Day reports the current estimate is up about $20 million from last November's estimate.

The office estimates the payments the state receives from the casino-owning Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes will total $223.7 million in the 2020 fiscal year.

Spokesman Chris McClure says the numbers were revised because the recently-opened MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts did not affect Connecticut revenue as much as officials anticipated.

