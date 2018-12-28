State investigating possible food poisoning at steakhouse

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut public health officials are looking into a possible food poisoning outbreak at a Danbury steakhouse.

Danbury Health and Human Services Director Lisa Morrissey says health inspectors worked with staff at Barbarie's Black Angus Grill on Wednesday and Thursday to determine if there was some type of contamination that could have resulted in illness.

The News Times reports the city could not say how many people reported getting sick after eating at the restaurant, citing health privacy laws.

Morrissey notes that investigators have not determined that Black Angus was the source of any of the complainants' food poisoning.

Restaurant manager Jamie Barbarie says her staff is working with health officials and the safety and health of customers is their highest priority.

The restaurant passed its most recent health inspection.

