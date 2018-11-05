State nets $27 million from tribal gambling in 1st quarter

PHOENIX (AP) — Indian tribes that operate casinos paid nearly $27 million to Arizona during the first three months of the state budget year.

The revenue announced by the state Gaming Department Friday for the quarter ending Sept. 30 is up 2 percent from the same quarter a year ago. It's the seventh consecutive increase in state receipts.

Arizona collects between 1 percent and 8 percent of the gross gambling receipts from 24 tribal casinos. Cities, towns and counties also get a share. The state uses about half its money to fund education and splits the rest between regulatory costs and emergency services, wildlife conservation, tourism and problem gambling funds.

The state received more than $94 million in the most recent budget year. Cities, counties and town got more than $12 million.