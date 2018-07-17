State opens new facility for swift water rescue training

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state has opened a facility in central New York where first responders can receive training in rescuing people from dangerous flooding situations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the Swift Water Flood Training Center has opened at the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany (aw-RIHS'-kuh-nee) in Oneida County.

The Democrat says the state-of-the-art facility is the first in New York dedicated to training fire, law enforcement and emergency services responders in techniques employed to conduct water rescues.

The training center features a 3-acre pond, a concrete swift water channel and an urban flood simulator that allows rescue crews to train in flooded street and buildings.

The $9 million facility is available for use by the 1,800 fire departments and 580 police departments in New York state.