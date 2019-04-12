State orders amusement center to shut down rides for safety

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — The state has ordered an indoor amusement center in suburban Detroit to shut down several rides because of multiple safety violations.

The Bureau of Construction Codes issued a cease and desist order Friday to Jeepers of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights for the rides Banana Squadron, JJ's Driving School, Python Pit, and Yak Attack.

The order prohibits Jeepers from operating the rides until violations are corrected.

Among the safety violations are unsafe lap bars, body latches and seat latches; cracks in equipment; leaking hydraulic line or cylinder; dysfunctional operator controls, and failing to properly inspect and document daily inspections of rides.

A telephone line at the business rang unanswered Friday afternoon.