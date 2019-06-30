State park trail reopens after insurance, eagle issues

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials have reopened a section of a state park trail that was closed amid insurance issues and the nesting of a bald eagle.

The southern entrance to the Windsor Locks Canal State Park Trail reopened Saturday morning.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection closed that section while the former Montgomery Mills building was being renovated. Officials say they had to resolve insurance issues to allow public access to the property. The state says vehicles will no longer be permitted along the towpath between the canal and the mill.

Crews just finished clearing growth along the edge of the trail, which runs along the Connecticut River.