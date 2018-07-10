State postpones ruling on Vermont Yankee deal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Public Utility Commission is postponing its decision on the sale of Vermont Yankee until after it receives federal approval.

Vermont Public Radio reports the PUC said in a ruling Friday that the deal with potential buyer NorthStar will have to wait until the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issues a ruling on the license transfer.

The NRC previously said in April that NorthStar had yet to prove it has enough money to clean up the shuttered Vernon nuclear power plant.

Entergy, which is selling the site, says they hope to close the transaction by Dec. 31.

Both companies have asked the PUC to issue its decision within 30 days of the NRC ruling.

___

