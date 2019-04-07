State stocks ponds with 75,000 trout for fishing season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State environmental officials are stocking ponds and streams with trout for the opening of the freshwater fishing season.

The Department of Environmental Management is releasing 75,000 brook, brown and rainbow trout for opening day Saturday.

The department estimates more than 40,000 anglers celebrate opening day annually.

The addition of hatchery-raised golden rainbow trout is new this year. The department is releasing a golden trout weighing at least seven pounds and offering a prize to the angler who catches it.

The fish must be weighed at a certified official weigh station and photographed.

Anglers who catch any golden trout through April 29 can email a picture of their catch to their department for a free trout pin.

The agency reminds anglers they must have a current state fishing license and Trout Conservation Stamp.