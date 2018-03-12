Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union
A white-tailed deer grazes in the sunlight at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018 in Delmar, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
A white-tailed deer grazes in the sunlight at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018 in Delmar, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union
Click through the slideshow for more wild animal sightings in the Capital Region.
A deer spotted crossing Maxwell Road across from the Times Union on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.
Photo: Sarah Diodato
Click through the slideshow for more wild animal sightings in the Capital Region.
A deer spotted crossing Maxwell Road across from the Times Union on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.
Brown marmorated stink bugs have been popping up in people's homes throughout New York state for years, but there's been an uptick in the number of bugs in Syracuse, Buffalo and the Hudson Valley.
Brown marmorated stink bugs have been popping up in people's homes throughout New York state for years, but there's been an uptick in the number of bugs in Syracuse, Buffalo and the Hudson Valley.
Photo: Matt Rourke
Bill Brooks took this photo of a bobcat in his New Scotland backyard in the third week of June 2017. (Bill Brooks)
Photo: Bill Brooks
Bill Brooks took this photo of a bobcat in his New Scotland backyard in the third week of June 2017. (Bill Brooks)
The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. (Provided photo)
Photo: Provided Photo
The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. (Provided photo)
The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. This image is from Columbia Street just before 9 a.m. (Provided photo) less
Photo: Provided Photo
The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. This photo is from Green ... more
An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017.
Photo: Brian Nearing/Times Union
An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017.
An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017. (Brian Nearing/Times Union)
Photo: Brian Nearing/Times Union
An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017. (Brian Nearing/Times Union)
The state Department of Environmental Conservation tweeted a video Wednesday of a fox caring for her pups outside their den.
Photo: DEC
The state Department of Environmental Conservation tweeted a video Wednesday of a fox caring for her pups outside their den.
Our photographer captured a small battle between a hawk and squirrel in a tree on the Siena College Campus on Saturday April 2. Fortunately, it ended in a draw.
Our photographer captured a small battle between a hawk and squirrel in a tree on the Siena College Campus on Saturday April 2. Fortunately, it ended in a draw.
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
A rogue turkey is caught on camera at near the Times Union in Colonie.
A rogue turkey is caught on camera at near the Times Union in Colonie.
Photo: Anne-Marie Sheehan
Seth Liddle, a wildlife technician New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, almost captures a turkey who was harassing workers at the Times Union building on Friday morning, March 4, 2016, in Colonie, N.Y. Liddle was called in to capture and relocate the bird. (Brittany Gregory / Special to the Times Union) less
Photo: Brittany Gregory
Seth Liddle, a wildlife technician New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, almost captures a turkey who was harassing workers at the Times Union building on Friday morning, March 4, 2016, in ... more
A very bold tom turkey in the Times Union parking lot Feb. 2, 2016 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union)
A very bold tom turkey in the Times Union parking lot Feb. 2, 2016 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union)
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
The DEC spotted a bobcat out in the early morning in Knox, NY on March 2, 2016. Click through the slideshow to see other recent wild animal sightings in the area.
The DEC spotted a bobcat out in the early morning in Knox, NY on March 2, 2016. Click through the slideshow to see other recent wild animal sightings in the area.
Photo: NYSDEC
A moose is sedated after being caught in an alley on Middleburgh near Ninth in Troy, NY, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Authorities chased it across two counties and the Hudson River over nearly nine hours before cornering it in a backyard.(Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less
A moose is sedated after being caught in an alley on Middleburgh near Ninth in Troy, NY, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Authorities chased it across two counties and the Hudson River over nearly nine hours before ... more
A moose is moved by Environmental Conservation and Troy Police after being sedated. The animal later was euthanized due to severe leg injuries sustained prior to capture.
A moose is moved by Environmental Conservation and Troy Police after being sedated. The animal later was euthanized due to severe leg injuries sustained prior to capture.
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
Vultures perch on the front stoop of Patricia House's Willey Street home Wednesday morning, Jan. 7, 2015, in Guilderland, N.Y. Neighbors have complained for years that House feeds the vultures, attracting them to the neighborhood. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less
Photo: ALBANY TIMES UNION
Vultures perch on the front stoop of Patricia House's Willey Street home Wednesday morning, Jan. 7, 2015, in Guilderland, N.Y. Neighbors have complained for years that House feeds the vultures, attracting them ... more
A turkey vultures faces off with a goose decoy at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. In January 2015, police used decoys to and noise in an attempt to scare off the vultures. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
A turkey vultures faces off with a goose decoy at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. In January 2015, police used decoys to and noise in an attempt to scare off the vultures. ... more
After a long winter and a disappointing first day of spring, seeing a male wood duck changed it all, says Michele Gaudet-Heaton of Troy, so finally spring has sprung. ( Michele Gaudet-Heaton)
After a long winter and a disappointing first day of spring, seeing a male wood duck changed it all, says Michele Gaudet-Heaton of Troy, so finally spring has sprung. ( Michele Gaudet-Heaton)
Photo: MICHELE GAUDET-HEATON
A turkey vultures launches from the front porch at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)
A turkey vultures launches from the front porch at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
A young bear was searching for food in Jeff Victor's West Sand Lake neighborhood and found a few morsels in a trash container. "I first saw the bear as it was dragging a 'lunch bag' across the ground, and I alerted my family so that they could watch the bear from a safe distance. The bear watched me take pictures for two or three minutes, then it ran off," Victor said. (Jeff Victor) less
A young bear was searching for food in Jeff Victor's West Sand Lake neighborhood and found a few morsels in a trash container. "I first saw the bear as it was dragging a 'lunch bag' across the ground, and I ... more
A black bear about 60 feet up in a tree behind 44 Rose Court Tuesday May 27, 2014, in Albany, NY. The bear eventually fell from the tree and was put down by conservation officers. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less
Photo: John Carl D'Annibale
A black bear about 60 feet up in a tree behind 44 Rose Court Tuesday May 27, 2014, in Albany, NY. The bear eventually fell from the tree and was put down by conservation officers. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times ... more
A close-up of the bear as it clings to a pine tree on Rose Court in Albany Wednesday. Skip Dickstein / Times Union
A close-up of the bear as it clings to a pine tree on Rose Court in Albany Wednesday. Skip Dickstein / Times Union
The bear that had taken residence in a tree from the rear of 44 Rose Ct. Wednesday afternoon May 28, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union)
The bear that had taken residence in a tree from the rear of 44 Rose Ct. Wednesday afternoon May 28, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union)
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
Jerry and Mary Dwileski of East Greenbush, who were not interested in the hype of Sunday's Super Bowl, took a drive along the Mohawk River and spotted this beautiful osprey at Schoharie Crossing as it checked out the landscape below. "At first, we thought it was an eagle, but upon close inspection, realized it was an osprey. Wouldn't have missed this for anything!" Jerry says. Editor's note: State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the bird is an immature bald eagle. (Jerry and Mary Dwileski) less
Jerry and Mary Dwileski of East Greenbush, who were not interested in the hype of Sunday's Super Bowl, took a drive along the Mohawk River and spotted this beautiful osprey at Schoharie Crossing as it checked ... more
Brian Malloy loves the contrast in this photo from his backyard in Troy that followed a storm late last year. The bird framed by his trees is a female northern cardinal that was still spending some time around the yard. (Brian Malloy) less
Brian Malloy loves the contrast in this photo from his backyard in Troy that followed a storm late last year. The bird framed by his trees is a female northern cardinal that was still spending some time around ... more
Amy Kelley of Troy and her family went to feed the birds at a spot on the Hudson River. Looks like the Kelleys were pretty popular. (Amy Kelley)
Amy Kelley of Troy and her family went to feed the birds at a spot on the Hudson River. Looks like the Kelleys were pretty popular. (Amy Kelley)
Well, maybe it?s not the same as an ice cream, but a nice cold chunk of snow will have to do for this squirrel visiting Glenmont resident Carol Lezatte?s deck this winter. (Carol Lezatte)
Well, maybe it?s not the same as an ice cream, but a nice cold chunk of snow will have to do for this squirrel visiting Glenmont resident Carol Lezatte?s deck this winter. (Carol Lezatte)
Dee Way captures this little fellow having a little meal in Schenectady County's Mariaville Lake on March 18, its winter stores apparently not used up. (Dee Way)
Dee Way captures this little fellow having a little meal in Schenectady County's Mariaville Lake on March 18, its winter stores apparently not used up. (Dee Way)
Battenkill Conservancy's annual eagle watch outing led by Ron Renoni attracted nearly 50 eagle enthusiasts. The "It's Your Battenkill, Explore It" series highlights the watershed?s natural beauty. Presented free, the series is supported by the Create Joy campaign and member contributions. An upcoming Winter Raptorfest takes place at the IBA Grasslands in Fort Edward on March 29 and 30.
(Dave Koschnick of Junk Yard Dog Arts, Cohoes) less
Battenkill Conservancy's annual eagle watch outing led by Ron Renoni attracted nearly 50 eagle enthusiasts. The "It's Your Battenkill, Explore It" series highlights the watershed?s natural beauty. Presented ... more
There's quite the story behind this hawk. Bernice Aviza of Albany says she put out bird food Thursday as she often does for birds and squirrels when, 15 minutes later, she heard a commotion and saw this hawk coming in for a landing in the midst of some crows. "Initially the bird appeared to be injured, but it recovered and flew away," Aviza said. (Submitted) less
There's quite the story behind this hawk. Bernice Aviza of Albany says she put out bird food Thursday as she often does for birds and squirrels when, 15 minutes later, she heard a commotion and saw this hawk ... more
One of the many cardinals that stop for a drink of water in Carol Lezatte?s backyard in Glenmont.
One of the many cardinals that stop for a drink of water in Carol Lezatte?s backyard in Glenmont.
Barely noticeable is a bird that found a perch in a second-floor ledge of this building on Park Street, near State Street, in Albany. The snowy owl found the shelter during the storm a couple of weeks ago.(Katherine McCarthy) less
Barely noticeable is a bird that found a perch in a second-floor ledge of this building on Park Street, near State Street, in Albany. The snowy owl found the shelter during the storm a couple of weeks ... more
Carol Lezatte of Glenmont noticed this chipmunk stopping by next door for a drink, despite its attempt to blend into the scenery. (Carol Lezatte)
Carol Lezatte of Glenmont noticed this chipmunk stopping by next door for a drink, despite its attempt to blend into the scenery. (Carol Lezatte)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
An ENCON worker makes a photo of the horns of a young moose after being captured Tuesday morning, Sept 24, 2013, in the rear of a Dunsback Road home in Clifton Park, N.Y. The horns were removed make sure that the moose did not injure himself after being awakened from the sedation that was used to capture him. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) less
Photo: Skip Dickstein
An ENCON worker makes a photo of the horns of a young moose after being captured Tuesday morning, Sept 24, 2013, in the rear of a Dunsback Road home in Clifton Park, N.Y. The horns were removed make sure that ... more
In this photo taken by Joan Brokalis, a moose wanders along a Stephentown-area farm during the summer of 2013. (Courtesy of the Eastwick Press.)
In this photo taken by Joan Brokalis, a moose wanders along a Stephentown-area farm during the summer of 2013. (Courtesy of the Eastwick Press.)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)
No , you eat outside
The ducks at Sugarloaf Pond in Waterford visit our front lawn a few times a day to be fed. On this particular day after I returned from work, I left my front door open and I guess I wasn't fast enough for them because they came in my house looking for me.
(Beth Magin) less
No , you eat outside
The ducks at Sugarloaf Pond in Waterford visit our front lawn a few times a day to be fed. On this particular day after I returned from work, I left my front door open and I guess I ... more
Two Eastern blue jays enjoy some fresh water on a bitter cold day Karen Casey's Bethlehem backyard. She says providing water is just as important as providing seed and suet ? and plastic take-out containers work great. "If frozen, the ice pops out easily, wash and refill," she said. "The birds will be grateful." She must be doing something right: at least 15 to 20 show up every morning. (Karen Casey, Bethlehem) less
Two Eastern blue jays enjoy some fresh water on a bitter cold day Karen Casey's Bethlehem backyard. She says providing water is just as important as providing seed and suet ? and plastic take-out containers ... more
This is a juvenile great-horned owl that was spotted in the Colonial Acres neighborhood of Glenmont on July 17. (Alex Ruthman)
This is a juvenile great-horned owl that was spotted in the Colonial Acres neighborhood of Glenmont on July 17. (Alex Ruthman)
Fred and Bev Allison share a photo taken in Mechanicville. "The blue jays have been really active this year. We have gone through 50 pounds of nuts so far this winter," they say. (Fred Allison)
Fred and Bev Allison share a photo taken in Mechanicville. "The blue jays have been really active this year. We have gone through 50 pounds of nuts so far this winter," they say. (Fred Allison)
Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford)
Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford)
The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found a group wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a couple of days she saw the same thing ? a deer family ? in the four corners in Delmar where she lives. (Sandra DiNoto) less
The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found a group wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a ... more
The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a couple of days she saw the same thing ? a deer family ? in the four corners in Delmar where she lives. (Sandra DiNoto) less
The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert ... more
The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a couple of days she saw the same thing ? a deer family ? in the four corners in Delmar where she lives. (Sandra DiNoto) less
The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert ... more
Take a close look, just right of center, and you can see a two-week-old praying mantis climbing around this flower in Clifton Park.
(Christopher Ryan)
Take a close look, just right of center, and you can see a two-week-old praying mantis climbing around this flower in Clifton Park.
(Christopher Ryan)
Colorful surprise
It was a hot, muggy day in June at Five Rivers when Karen Casey took this photo. "This beautiful frog was sitting pretty, just waiting for me to come by and take his picture. I loved how colorful he was ! So intriguing. " (Karen Casey) less
Colorful surprise
It was a hot, muggy day in June at Five Rivers when Karen Casey took this photo. "This beautiful frog was sitting pretty, just waiting for me to come by and take his picture. I loved how ... more
Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford)
Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford)
Times Union archive
A young black bear sits in a tree in the rear of 33 John David Lane in Albany, New York May 27, 2004. He climbed the tree to avoid the humans that awaited him on the ground below the tree. ENCON officers were called to tranquilize the bear and remove him from the tree. less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
Times Union archive
A young black bear sits in a tree in the rear of 33 John David Lane in Albany, New York May 27, 2004. He climbed the tree to avoid the humans that awaited him on the ground below the tree. ... more
A bear walks in the back yard of a North Greenbush family's home on Friday, March 22, 2013. The homeowner says the bear emptied birdfeeders before going after the garbage can. (Courtesy: Virginia Pastizzo)
A bear walks in the back yard of a North Greenbush family's home on Friday, March 22, 2013. The homeowner says the bear emptied birdfeeders before going after the garbage can. (Courtesy: Virginia Pastizzo)
Photo: Picasa
In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in New York and other states have been rummaging through garbage, ripping through screens and crawling into cars in search of sustenance. (AP Photo/Donna Wiltsie) less
Photo: Donna Wiltsie
In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in ... more
Times Union archive
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y.
Times Union archive
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y.
Photo: Lori Van Buren
In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in New York and other states have been rummaging through garbage, ripping through screens and crawling into cars in search of sustenance. (AP Photo/Donna Wiltsie) less
Photo: Donna Wiltsie
In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in ... more
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
Photo: Lori Van Buren
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
Photo: Lori Van Buren
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun yawns while walking on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun yawns while walking on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
Photo: Lori Van Buren
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
Photo: Lori Van Buren
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun walks on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun walks on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
Photo: Lori Van Buren
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun tries to hold on in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun tries to hold on in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union)
Photo: Lori Van Buren
Jim Hens of Guilderland used a camera trap to get this dramatic night photo in the Pine Bush of two coyotes taking down a deer. ( Photo courtesy of Jim Hens )
Jim Hens of Guilderland used a camera trap to get this dramatic night photo in the Pine Bush of two coyotes taking down a deer. ( Photo courtesy of Jim Hens )
A female moose visits Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs in 2009. The moose made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. before taking a leisurely trip across town to the track where she was let in the gate so officials could keep closer tabs on her. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
A female moose visits Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs in 2009. The moose made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. before taking a leisurely trip across town to the track ... more
A Saratoga Police officer watches a female moose after being sedated by an ENCON team on the grounds of the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. this morning then took a leisurely trip across town to the track where she was let in the gate where they could keep closer tabs on her until an ENCON team came to sedate her and transport her to the Adirondacks. less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION
A Saratoga Police officer watches a female moose after being sedated by an ENCON team on the grounds of the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in ... more
A female moose was sedated with a dart from an ENCON vet on the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. this morning then took a leisurely trip across town to the track where she was let in the gate where they could keep closer tabs on her until an ENCON team came to sedate her and transport her to the Adirondacks. less
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION
A female moose was sedated with a dart from an ENCON vet on the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. this ... more
Photo Courtesy of Robert Newberry -- A young bull moose stands in a backyard along the Hudson River on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in Waterford, N.Y. (WITH HIGGINS TIMES UNION STORY)
Photo Courtesy of Robert Newberry -- A young bull moose stands in a backyard along the Hudson River on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in Waterford, N.Y. (WITH HIGGINS TIMES UNION STORY)
Photo: DG
Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- A young bull moose stands in the back yard of a home on the Hudson River as the DEC waits for assistance in tranquilizing the animal on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in Waterford, N.Y. The moose will be relocated to the Adirondacks. (WITH HIGGINS STORY) less
Photo: CINDY SCHULTZ, DG
Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- A young bull moose stands in the back yard of a home on the Hudson River as the DEC waits for assistance in tranquilizing the animal on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in ... more
In 2007, Richard Watt, Bethlehem's animal control officer, said this bear was shot a with tranquilizer in town. (Provided photo)
In 2007, Richard Watt, Bethlehem's animal control officer, said this bear was shot a with tranquilizer in town. (Provided photo)
In 2007, Richard Watt, Bethlehem's animal control officer, said this bear was shot a with tranquilizer in town. (Provided photo)
In 2007, Richard Watt, Bethlehem's animal control officer, said this bear was shot a with tranquilizer in town. (Provided photo)