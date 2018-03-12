Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union Image 1 of / 70 Caption Close

Image 1 of 70 A white-tailed deer grazes in the sunlight at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018 in Delmar, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union) A white-tailed deer grazes in the sunlight at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018 in Delmar, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale/Times Union) Photo: John Carl D'Annibale, Albany Times Union

Image 2 of 70 Click through the slideshow for more wild animal sightings in the Capital Region. A deer spotted crossing Maxwell Road across from the Times Union on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Click through the slideshow for more wild animal sightings in the Capital Region. A deer spotted crossing Maxwell Road across from the Times Union on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Photo: Sarah Diodato

Image 3 of 70 Brown marmorated stink bugs have been popping up in people's homes throughout New York state for years, but there's been an uptick in the number of bugs in Syracuse, Buffalo and the Hudson Valley. Brown marmorated stink bugs have been popping up in people's homes throughout New York state for years, but there's been an uptick in the number of bugs in Syracuse, Buffalo and the Hudson Valley. Photo: Matt Rourke

Image 4 of 70 Bill Brooks took this photo of a bobcat in his New Scotland backyard in the third week of June 2017. (Bill Brooks) Bill Brooks took this photo of a bobcat in his New Scotland backyard in the third week of June 2017. (Bill Brooks) Photo: Bill Brooks

Image 5 of 70 The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. (Provided photo) The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. (Provided photo) Photo: Provided Photo

Image 6 of 70 The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. This image is from Columbia Street just before 9 a.m. (Provided photo) less The Hudson Police Department released photos of bear sightings within the Columbia County city on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This photo is from Green Street between 8 and 9 a.m. This photo is from Green ... more Photo: Provided Photo

Image 7 of 70 An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017. An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017. Photo: Brian Nearing/Times Union

Image 8 of 70 An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017. (Brian Nearing/Times Union) An Eastern timber rattlesnake on the western shore of Lake George near the town of Hague on May 28, 2017. (Brian Nearing/Times Union) Photo: Brian Nearing/Times Union

Image 9 of 70 The state Department of Environmental Conservation tweeted a video Wednesday of a fox caring for her pups outside their den. The state Department of Environmental Conservation tweeted a video Wednesday of a fox caring for her pups outside their den. Photo: DEC

Image 10 of 70 Our photographer captured a small battle between a hawk and squirrel in a tree on the Siena College Campus on Saturday April 2. Fortunately, it ended in a draw. Our photographer captured a small battle between a hawk and squirrel in a tree on the Siena College Campus on Saturday April 2. Fortunately, it ended in a draw. Photo: John Carl D'Annibale

Image 11 of 70 A rogue turkey is caught on camera at near the Times Union in Colonie. A rogue turkey is caught on camera at near the Times Union in Colonie. Photo: Anne-Marie Sheehan

Image 12 of 70 Seth Liddle, a wildlife technician New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, almost captures a turkey who was harassing workers at the Times Union building on Friday morning, March 4, 2016, in Colonie, N.Y. Liddle was called in to capture and relocate the bird. (Brittany Gregory / Special to the Times Union) less Seth Liddle, a wildlife technician New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, almost captures a turkey who was harassing workers at the Times Union building on Friday morning, March 4, 2016, in ... more Photo: Brittany Gregory

Image 13 of 70 A very bold tom turkey in the Times Union parking lot Feb. 2, 2016 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) A very bold tom turkey in the Times Union parking lot Feb. 2, 2016 in Colonie, NY. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) Photo: John Carl D'Annibale

Image 14 of 70 The DEC spotted a bobcat out in the early morning in Knox, NY on March 2, 2016. Click through the slideshow to see other recent wild animal sightings in the area. The DEC spotted a bobcat out in the early morning in Knox, NY on March 2, 2016. Click through the slideshow to see other recent wild animal sightings in the area. Photo: NYSDEC

Image 15 of 70 A moose is sedated after being caught in an alley on Middleburgh near Ninth in Troy, NY, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Authorities chased it across two counties and the Hudson River over nearly nine hours before cornering it in a backyard.(Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less A moose is sedated after being caught in an alley on Middleburgh near Ninth in Troy, NY, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Authorities chased it across two counties and the Hudson River over nearly nine hours before ... more

Image 16 of 70 A moose is moved by Environmental Conservation and Troy Police after being sedated. The animal later was euthanized due to severe leg injuries sustained prior to capture. A moose is moved by Environmental Conservation and Troy Police after being sedated. The animal later was euthanized due to severe leg injuries sustained prior to capture. Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

Image 17 of 70 Vultures perch on the front stoop of Patricia House's Willey Street home Wednesday morning, Jan. 7, 2015, in Guilderland, N.Y. Neighbors have complained for years that House feeds the vultures, attracting them to the neighborhood. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less Vultures perch on the front stoop of Patricia House's Willey Street home Wednesday morning, Jan. 7, 2015, in Guilderland, N.Y. Neighbors have complained for years that House feeds the vultures, attracting them ... more Photo: ALBANY TIMES UNION

Image 18 of 70 A turkey vultures faces off with a goose decoy at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. In January 2015, police used decoys to and noise in an attempt to scare off the vultures. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less A turkey vultures faces off with a goose decoy at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. In January 2015, police used decoys to and noise in an attempt to scare off the vultures. ... more Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

Image 19 of 70 After a long winter and a disappointing first day of spring, seeing a male wood duck changed it all, says Michele Gaudet-Heaton of Troy, so finally spring has sprung. ( Michele Gaudet-Heaton) After a long winter and a disappointing first day of spring, seeing a male wood duck changed it all, says Michele Gaudet-Heaton of Troy, so finally spring has sprung. ( Michele Gaudet-Heaton) Photo: MICHELE GAUDET-HEATON

Image 20 of 70 A turkey vultures launches from the front porch at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) A turkey vultures launches from the front porch at 11 Willey Street Tuesday morning Jan. 20, 2015 in Gulderland, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union) Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

Image 21 of 70 A young bear was searching for food in Jeff Victor's West Sand Lake neighborhood and found a few morsels in a trash container. "I first saw the bear as it was dragging a 'lunch bag' across the ground, and I alerted my family so that they could watch the bear from a safe distance. The bear watched me take pictures for two or three minutes, then it ran off," Victor said. (Jeff Victor) less A young bear was searching for food in Jeff Victor's West Sand Lake neighborhood and found a few morsels in a trash container. "I first saw the bear as it was dragging a 'lunch bag' across the ground, and I ... more

Image 22 of 70 A black bear about 60 feet up in a tree behind 44 Rose Court Tuesday May 27, 2014, in Albany, NY. The bear eventually fell from the tree and was put down by conservation officers. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times Union) less A black bear about 60 feet up in a tree behind 44 Rose Court Tuesday May 27, 2014, in Albany, NY. The bear eventually fell from the tree and was put down by conservation officers. (John Carl D'Annibale / Times ... more Photo: John Carl D'Annibale

Image 23 of 70 A close-up of the bear as it clings to a pine tree on Rose Court in Albany Wednesday. Skip Dickstein / Times Union A close-up of the bear as it clings to a pine tree on Rose Court in Albany Wednesday. Skip Dickstein / Times Union

Image 24 of 70 The bear that had taken residence in a tree from the rear of 44 Rose Ct. Wednesday afternoon May 28, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) The bear that had taken residence in a tree from the rear of 44 Rose Ct. Wednesday afternoon May 28, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

Image 25 of 70 Jerry and Mary Dwileski of East Greenbush, who were not interested in the hype of Sunday's Super Bowl, took a drive along the Mohawk River and spotted this beautiful osprey at Schoharie Crossing as it checked out the landscape below. "At first, we thought it was an eagle, but upon close inspection, realized it was an osprey. Wouldn't have missed this for anything!" Jerry says. Editor's note: State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the bird is an immature bald eagle. (Jerry and Mary Dwileski) less Jerry and Mary Dwileski of East Greenbush, who were not interested in the hype of Sunday's Super Bowl, took a drive along the Mohawk River and spotted this beautiful osprey at Schoharie Crossing as it checked ... more

Image 26 of 70 Brian Malloy loves the contrast in this photo from his backyard in Troy that followed a storm late last year. The bird framed by his trees is a female northern cardinal that was still spending some time around the yard. (Brian Malloy) less Brian Malloy loves the contrast in this photo from his backyard in Troy that followed a storm late last year. The bird framed by his trees is a female northern cardinal that was still spending some time around ... more

Image 27 of 70 Amy Kelley of Troy and her family went to feed the birds at a spot on the Hudson River. Looks like the Kelleys were pretty popular. (Amy Kelley) Amy Kelley of Troy and her family went to feed the birds at a spot on the Hudson River. Looks like the Kelleys were pretty popular. (Amy Kelley)

Image 28 of 70 Well, maybe it?s not the same as an ice cream, but a nice cold chunk of snow will have to do for this squirrel visiting Glenmont resident Carol Lezatte?s deck this winter. (Carol Lezatte) Well, maybe it?s not the same as an ice cream, but a nice cold chunk of snow will have to do for this squirrel visiting Glenmont resident Carol Lezatte?s deck this winter. (Carol Lezatte)

Image 29 of 70 Dee Way captures this little fellow having a little meal in Schenectady County's Mariaville Lake on March 18, its winter stores apparently not used up. (Dee Way) Dee Way captures this little fellow having a little meal in Schenectady County's Mariaville Lake on March 18, its winter stores apparently not used up. (Dee Way)

Image 30 of 70 Battenkill Conservancy's annual eagle watch outing led by Ron Renoni attracted nearly 50 eagle enthusiasts. The "It's Your Battenkill, Explore It" series highlights the watershed?s natural beauty. Presented free, the series is supported by the Create Joy campaign and member contributions. An upcoming Winter Raptorfest takes place at the IBA Grasslands in Fort Edward on March 29 and 30. (Dave Koschnick of Junk Yard Dog Arts, Cohoes) less Battenkill Conservancy's annual eagle watch outing led by Ron Renoni attracted nearly 50 eagle enthusiasts. The "It's Your Battenkill, Explore It" series highlights the watershed?s natural beauty. Presented ... more

Image 31 of 70 There's quite the story behind this hawk. Bernice Aviza of Albany says she put out bird food Thursday as she often does for birds and squirrels when, 15 minutes later, she heard a commotion and saw this hawk coming in for a landing in the midst of some crows. "Initially the bird appeared to be injured, but it recovered and flew away," Aviza said. (Submitted) less There's quite the story behind this hawk. Bernice Aviza of Albany says she put out bird food Thursday as she often does for birds and squirrels when, 15 minutes later, she heard a commotion and saw this hawk ... more

Image 32 of 70 One of the many cardinals that stop for a drink of water in Carol Lezatte?s backyard in Glenmont. One of the many cardinals that stop for a drink of water in Carol Lezatte?s backyard in Glenmont.

Image 33 of 70 Barely noticeable is a bird that found a perch in a second-floor ledge of this building on Park Street, near State Street, in Albany. The snowy owl found the shelter during the storm a couple of weeks ago.(Katherine McCarthy) less Barely noticeable is a bird that found a perch in a second-floor ledge of this building on Park Street, near State Street, in Albany. The snowy owl found the shelter during the storm a couple of weeks ... more

Image 34 of 70 Carol Lezatte of Glenmont noticed this chipmunk stopping by next door for a drink, despite its attempt to blend into the scenery. (Carol Lezatte) Carol Lezatte of Glenmont noticed this chipmunk stopping by next door for a drink, despite its attempt to blend into the scenery. (Carol Lezatte)

Image 35 of 70 The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union) The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)

Image 36 of 70 The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union) The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)

Image 37 of 70 The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union) The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)

Image 38 of 70 An ENCON worker makes a photo of the horns of a young moose after being captured Tuesday morning, Sept 24, 2013, in the rear of a Dunsback Road home in Clifton Park, N.Y. The horns were removed make sure that the moose did not injure himself after being awakened from the sedation that was used to capture him. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) less An ENCON worker makes a photo of the horns of a young moose after being captured Tuesday morning, Sept 24, 2013, in the rear of a Dunsback Road home in Clifton Park, N.Y. The horns were removed make sure that ... more Photo: Skip Dickstein

Image 39 of 70 In this photo taken by Joan Brokalis, a moose wanders along a Stephentown-area farm during the summer of 2013. (Courtesy of the Eastwick Press.) In this photo taken by Joan Brokalis, a moose wanders along a Stephentown-area farm during the summer of 2013. (Courtesy of the Eastwick Press.)

Image 40 of 70 The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union) The Department of Environmental Conservation tranquilized a moose in September 2013 after it was found in a yard in Halfmoon. (Matt Hamilton / Times Union)

Image 41 of 70 No , you eat outside The ducks at Sugarloaf Pond in Waterford visit our front lawn a few times a day to be fed. On this particular day after I returned from work, I left my front door open and I guess I wasn't fast enough for them because they came in my house looking for me. (Beth Magin) less No , you eat outside The ducks at Sugarloaf Pond in Waterford visit our front lawn a few times a day to be fed. On this particular day after I returned from work, I left my front door open and I guess I ... more

Image 42 of 70 Two Eastern blue jays enjoy some fresh water on a bitter cold day Karen Casey's Bethlehem backyard. She says providing water is just as important as providing seed and suet ? and plastic take-out containers work great. "If frozen, the ice pops out easily, wash and refill," she said. "The birds will be grateful." She must be doing something right: at least 15 to 20 show up every morning. (Karen Casey, Bethlehem) less Two Eastern blue jays enjoy some fresh water on a bitter cold day Karen Casey's Bethlehem backyard. She says providing water is just as important as providing seed and suet ? and plastic take-out containers ... more

Image 43 of 70 This is a juvenile great-horned owl that was spotted in the Colonial Acres neighborhood of Glenmont on July 17. (Alex Ruthman) This is a juvenile great-horned owl that was spotted in the Colonial Acres neighborhood of Glenmont on July 17. (Alex Ruthman)

Image 44 of 70 Fred and Bev Allison share a photo taken in Mechanicville. "The blue jays have been really active this year. We have gone through 50 pounds of nuts so far this winter," they say. (Fred Allison) Fred and Bev Allison share a photo taken in Mechanicville. "The blue jays have been really active this year. We have gone through 50 pounds of nuts so far this winter," they say. (Fred Allison)

Image 45 of 70 Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford) Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford)

Image 46 of 70 The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found a group wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a couple of days she saw the same thing ? a deer family ? in the four corners in Delmar where she lives. (Sandra DiNoto) less The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found a group wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a ... more

Image 47 of 70 The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a couple of days she saw the same thing ? a deer family ? in the four corners in Delmar where she lives. (Sandra DiNoto) less The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert ... more

Image 48 of 70 The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert hall. Funny thing is, within a couple of days she saw the same thing ? a deer family ? in the four corners in Delmar where she lives. (Sandra DiNoto) less The deer are coming! The deer are coming! Sandra DiNoto found this group ? could it be a family outing? ? wandering around the streets of Troy one morning while running errands last week near the EMPAC concert ... more

Image 49 of 70 Take a close look, just right of center, and you can see a two-week-old praying mantis climbing around this flower in Clifton Park. (Christopher Ryan) Take a close look, just right of center, and you can see a two-week-old praying mantis climbing around this flower in Clifton Park. (Christopher Ryan)

Image 50 of 70 Colorful surprise It was a hot, muggy day in June at Five Rivers when Karen Casey took this photo. "This beautiful frog was sitting pretty, just waiting for me to come by and take his picture. I loved how colorful he was ! So intriguing. " (Karen Casey) less Colorful surprise It was a hot, muggy day in June at Five Rivers when Karen Casey took this photo. "This beautiful frog was sitting pretty, just waiting for me to come by and take his picture. I loved how ... more

Image 51 of 70 Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford) Image of a bear taken by Amy Stafford as she hiked in the Adirondacks on the Northville-Placid Trail. (Photo provided by Amy Stafford)

Image 52 of 70 Times Union archive A young black bear sits in a tree in the rear of 33 John David Lane in Albany, New York May 27, 2004. He climbed the tree to avoid the humans that awaited him on the ground below the tree. ENCON officers were called to tranquilize the bear and remove him from the tree. less Times Union archive A young black bear sits in a tree in the rear of 33 John David Lane in Albany, New York May 27, 2004. He climbed the tree to avoid the humans that awaited him on the ground below the tree. ... more Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

Image 53 of 70 A bear walks in the back yard of a North Greenbush family's home on Friday, March 22, 2013. The homeowner says the bear emptied birdfeeders before going after the garbage can. (Courtesy: Virginia Pastizzo) A bear walks in the back yard of a North Greenbush family's home on Friday, March 22, 2013. The homeowner says the bear emptied birdfeeders before going after the garbage can. (Courtesy: Virginia Pastizzo) Photo: Picasa

Image 54 of 70 In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in New York and other states have been rummaging through garbage, ripping through screens and crawling into cars in search of sustenance. (AP Photo/Donna Wiltsie) less In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in ... more Photo: Donna Wiltsie

Image 55 of 70 Times Union archive A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. Times Union archive A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 56 of 70 In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in New York and other states have been rummaging through garbage, ripping through screens and crawling into cars in search of sustenance. (AP Photo/Donna Wiltsie) less In this May 9, 2012 photo provided by Donna Wiltsie, a bear searches a porch for food in Catskill, N.Y. With their normal summer diet of greens and berries shriveled by summer heat and drought, hungry bears in ... more Photo: Donna Wiltsie

Image 57 of 70 A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 58 of 70 A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun rest on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 59 of 70 A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun yawns while walking on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun yawns while walking on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 60 of 70 A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun falls out of a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 61 of 70 A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun walks on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun walks on a branch in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 62 of 70 A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun tries to hold on in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) A bear which was shot with a tranquilizer gun tries to hold on in a tree near North College St. in the Stockade Thursday, May 10, 2012 in Schenectady, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union) Photo: Lori Van Buren

Image 63 of 70 Jim Hens of Guilderland used a camera trap to get this dramatic night photo in the Pine Bush of two coyotes taking down a deer. ( Photo courtesy of Jim Hens ) Jim Hens of Guilderland used a camera trap to get this dramatic night photo in the Pine Bush of two coyotes taking down a deer. ( Photo courtesy of Jim Hens )

Image 64 of 70 A female moose visits Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs in 2009. The moose made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. before taking a leisurely trip across town to the track where she was let in the gate so officials could keep closer tabs on her. (Skip Dickstein / Times Union) less A female moose visits Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs in 2009. The moose made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. before taking a leisurely trip across town to the track ... more Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN

Image 65 of 70 A Saratoga Police officer watches a female moose after being sedated by an ENCON team on the grounds of the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. this morning then took a leisurely trip across town to the track where she was let in the gate where they could keep closer tabs on her until an ENCON team came to sedate her and transport her to the Adirondacks. less A Saratoga Police officer watches a female moose after being sedated by an ENCON team on the grounds of the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in ... more Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION

Image 66 of 70 A female moose was sedated with a dart from an ENCON vet on the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. this morning then took a leisurely trip across town to the track where she was let in the gate where they could keep closer tabs on her until an ENCON team came to sedate her and transport her to the Adirondacks. less A female moose was sedated with a dart from an ENCON vet on the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York June 15, 2009. She made a trip down Broadway in Saratoga Springs at approximately 4a.m. this ... more Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN, TIMES UNION

Image 67 of 70 Photo Courtesy of Robert Newberry -- A young bull moose stands in a backyard along the Hudson River on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in Waterford, N.Y. (WITH HIGGINS TIMES UNION STORY) Photo Courtesy of Robert Newberry -- A young bull moose stands in a backyard along the Hudson River on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in Waterford, N.Y. (WITH HIGGINS TIMES UNION STORY) Photo: DG

Image 68 of 70 Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- A young bull moose stands in the back yard of a home on the Hudson River as the DEC waits for assistance in tranquilizing the animal on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in Waterford, N.Y. The moose will be relocated to the Adirondacks. (WITH HIGGINS STORY) less Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- A young bull moose stands in the back yard of a home on the Hudson River as the DEC waits for assistance in tranquilizing the animal on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007, in ... more Photo: CINDY SCHULTZ, DG

Image 69 of 70 In 2007, Richard Watt, Bethlehem's animal control officer, said this bear was shot a with tranquilizer in town. (Provided photo) In 2007, Richard Watt, Bethlehem's animal control officer, said this bear was shot a with tranquilizer in town. (Provided photo)