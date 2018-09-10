State warns of toxic algae in Cranston pond

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island public health and environmental officials are advising people to avoid a Cranston pond because of a blue-green algae bloom.

The state Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management said Monday that swimming, fishing, boating, and kayaking at Spectacle Pond should be avoided. Pets should not be allowed to drink or swim in the water.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

Contact with water containing blue-green algae can cause irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and throat. Ingesting water containing the toxins can cause stomach ache, diarrhea, and vomiting. Rarer health effects include fever, liver damage and nervous system damage.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water should rinse their skin, take a shower and wash their clothes.