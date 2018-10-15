State wildlife council approves some fishing rules changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Wildlife Council has approved changes to bag and size limits for fish in some bodies of water.

The council recently approved changes to allow a year-round open season for black bass in the Lake Erie sport fishing district.

Additional changes establish a daily bag limit of one black bass with an 18-inch minimum size limit from May 1 through the fourth Saturday in June. Existing black bass regulations of a five-fish daily limit with a 14-inch minimum size limit still apply at other times of the year.

Other approved changes remove the 30-fish daily bag limit and the 9-inch minimum size limit for crappie at Acton, Clendening, Hargus, Highlandtown, Knox, Madison, Nimisila, Rush Creek, and Springfield lakes and at C.J. Brown, Clear Fork, Griggs, and West Branch reservoirs.