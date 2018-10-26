State will kill remaining 2 wolves of pack killing cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state has decided to kill the remaining two wolves from a pack that has repeatedly preyed on cattle in the Kettle River Range of Ferry County.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says it documented another wolf depredation on Tuesday, bringing the total to 16 attributed to the Old Profanity Territory pack.

Agency Director Kelly Susewind on Friday ordered the remaining two wolves killed.

The state had earlier killed the other members of the pack, and conducted an evaluation period to see if attacks on cattle would stop.

The agency says the rancher has taken steps to deter wolves.

The Center for Biological Diversity has criticized the killing of wolves, and says this is the fourth pack the state has decimated to protect the cattle of one rancher.