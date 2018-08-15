Stevenson loses bid for lieutenant governor









Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Jayme Stevenson hugging fellow Darien selectman Susan Marks after conceding. Taken Aug. 14. Jayme Stevenson hugging fellow Darien selectman Susan Marks after conceding. Taken Aug. 14. Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Media Image 2 of 3 Stevenson and attendees for the Primary party view the TV as results come in. Taken Aug. 14. Stevenson and attendees for the Primary party view the TV as results come in. Taken Aug. 14. Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Media Image 3 of 3 Inside Jayme Stevenson's headquarters on the night of the Primary. Taken Aug. 14. Inside Jayme Stevenson's headquarters on the night of the Primary. Taken Aug. 14. Photo: /provided By Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Media Stevenson loses bid for lieutenant governor 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — First Selectman Jayme Stevenson was defeated by Southington’s Joe Markley in the lieutenant governor primary race Tuesday night.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t have more time,” Stevenson said. “I’m super proud of our efforts and all of the support.”

Stevenson held a primary party Tuesday for members of the community, family, friends and fellow politicians to watch the results trickle in. The makeshift headquarters for Stevenson was at full capacity, holding around 40 people. Some attendees even lounged outside.

Marc D’amelio, who is running for the 25th District Senate seat, was in attendance.

“I just wanted to show up and show my support,” he said. “I met Stevenson at the Republican convention and I knew she was the best candidate for the job.”

Despite the loss, the crowd did not waver in its support.

Primary results Darien in the primary election. Unofficial numbers provided by Connecticut Secretary of State. GOVERNOR Republican Mark Bougton 278 Timothy M Herbst 152 Steve Obsitnik 338 Bob Stefanowski 353 David Stemerman 579 Democratic Ned Lamont 679 Joe Ganim 41 LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR Republican Joe Markley 216 Jayme Stevenson 1,417 Erin Stewart 87 Democratic Susan Bysiewicz 562 Eva B. Zimmerman 135 U.S. SENATOR Republican Matthew Corey 1,093 Dominic Rapini 331 STATE REP. 147 Republican Anzelmo Graziosi 90 Marcy Minnick 163 TREASURER Republican Thad Gray 1,077 Art Linares 370 Democratic Shawn Wooden 366 Dita Bhargava 320 ATTORNEY GENERAL Republican Sue Hatfield 1,103 John Shaban 369 Democratic William Tong 595 Paul R Doyle 38 Chris Mattei 78

“This door wasn’t the door for her to go through right now,” said Lulu McPhee, a Rowayton resident. “But there is certainly a door for her to go through.”

Stevenson won 82 percent of the votes for Republicans in Darien, and won around 19 percent in the state. With the loss, she said she will return her focus to Darien.

“Even if I lost today, I still win because I get to be the first selectman here in the town of Darien,” she said. “Now I go back to putting 100 percent of my focus to people here locally.”

Unofficial results from the secretary of the state’s office said voter turnout for Republicans was around 32 percent statewide. For Democrats, turnout statewide was around 29 percent.

About 1,700 votes came in for the Republican governor’s race in Darien, while 720 votes came in for the Democratic governor race, according to the secretary of the state’s office.

In town, the Republican governor’s race results did not mirror that of the state. Bob Stefanowski won the Republican nomination with around 29 percent of the votes statewide. However in Darien, David Stemerman won the majority, with 34 percent of the votes.

Ned Lamont won the Democratic nomination for governor in the state and in Darien by a landslide. He collected 81 percent of the votes statewide and 94 percent of the votes in Darien.

Susan Bysiewicz won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in Darien with 80 percent of the votes.

Bysiewicz also won the nomination in the state with 62 percent of the vote.

Darien followed the state trend for treasurer in both the Republican and Democratic primary races — Republican Thad Gray won 55 percent of the votes statewide and won in Darien with 74 percent, while Democrat Shawn Wooden won 56 percent of the votes statewide, and won with 53 percent in Darien.

dj.simmons@

hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568