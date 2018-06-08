'Stolen' wheelchair returned to man with cerebral palsy

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man with cerebral palsy has gotten his wheelchair back the day after it disappeared from his home.

James Norris reported his wheelchair stolen Wednesday night after it was taken from where it was charging outside his home in Malden.

Norris says the motorized wheelchair allowed him to get around independently, and without it he had to rely on his parents and a manual wheelchair.

Malden police say they traced the chair to a scrap metal collector who mistook it for trash and returned the chair to Norris Thursday.

Norris tells WFXT-TV he was "blown away" when officers brought the chair back. He says, "I honestly didn't think I would see it."

Police say they will not pursue charges against the man who took the chair.