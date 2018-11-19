Stop and Shop employee accused of stealing sandwiches

DARIEN — A Stop and Shop employee was charged with attempted larceny after she was allegedly caught stealing sandwiches.

On Nov. 13 at 10:32 p.m., officers were contacted about a theft at the Stop and Shop supermarket on Heights Road. Asset protection at the store had reportedly stopped employee Lenesha Price, a 19-year-old Norwalk resident, attempting to leave with seven cold-cut sandwiches valued at $7.99 each. The asset protection employee found the sandwiches in Price’s backpack, and Price admitted to the attempted theft upon being confronted, police said.

Price was issued a misdemeanor summons for sixth-degree larceny and released from the scene. She is due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Nov. 27.

