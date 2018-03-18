Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars









This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows Patagonian Conures, three of which were among the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said each Patagonian Conure is worth $950.

This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store, shows a white-bellied caique parrot named Sweetie, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said the parrot was worth $1,400.

This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows a Galah cockatoo, also known as the rose-breasted cockatoo, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said the bird is worth $2,200.

MENIFEE, California (AP) — A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.

Birds-N-Paradise co-owner Erik Schreiner tells the Press-Enterprise newspaper in Riverside that surveillance footage shows at least one shadowy figure stealing the birds early Friday.

He says the thieves took three Patagonian conures worth $950 each; a caique parrot worth $1,400; a rose-breasted cockatoo worth $2,200; and a yellow nape Amazon parrot worth $2,500.

Schreiner believes the theft at his shop in the city of Menifee is tied to other recent bird heists in the region. Thefts have occurred at a bird farm in Redlands and an exotic bird store in Cypress in the past few weeks.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says it's not clear if the crimes are linked.