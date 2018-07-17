Storied Route 66 hotel in Albuquerque set to reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A seminal Albuquerque motel along the historic Route 66 is set to reopen after an $18 million upgrade.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports Albuquerque's El Vado Motel is preparing for its grand opening and will start renting rooms this week.

The face-lift of the storied El Vado motor lodge in Albuquerque includes a boutique hotel, a new mixed-use building next door and an events center.

The lobby of the pre-World War II hotel will have a taproom that will feature local brews.

General Manager Carrie Confair says construction took about a year and a half to complete

The original motel opened in 1937. It's among the sites highlighted by the National Park Service as a historically significant example of the automobile tourism that sprouted up along Route 66.