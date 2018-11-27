Storm brings wind, tree damage, power outages, record rain

SEATTLE (AP) — The storm passing through Western Washington left behind tree damage, power outages and record rainfall.

Rain will keep falling through Tuesday morning.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of Northwest Washington and West-Central Washington, including the following counties: Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish.

Flooding is occurring on the Skokomish, Nooksack, and Skagit rivers. Flooding is possible along the Bogachiel, Stillaguamish, Hoh, Queets, and Dosewallips.

KING-TV reports that Forks more than doubled the existing rain record, with nearly 4 inches Monday.

Quillayute had record rainfall with 2.83 inches Monday. The old record was 1.81 inches in 1983.

The moisture is coming from a warm source so overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-40s. But cooler conditions are on the way.

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/