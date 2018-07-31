Storm causes flash floods, power outages in Cochise County

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a storm has caused flash flooding and some power outages in southern Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says high winds blew over a mobile home around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

They say a 32-year-old woman was inside the mobile home at the time and is being treated for undisclosed injures.

Sheriff's officials say Davis Road is currently closed from Highway 80 to Highway 191 in Douglas due to flash flooding and power lines are down near Frontier and Double Adobe Road.