Stretch of I-29 north of Crescent opens after flooding

CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) — A 10-mile stretch of Interstate 29 in western Iowa has reopened after being closed due to Missouri River flooding.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the freeway from Interstate 680 near Crescent north to Loveland opened to traffic Monday afternoon. The road had been closed since late May for a second time because of flooding.

The freeway remains closed from south of Council Bluffs to the Missouri border. Stretches of other roads also are still closed because of flooding, including parts of U.S. Highway 34 and Iowa Highways 2, 275 and 333.

