Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming closed for over a day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Crews on Thursday completed cleanup of hazardous material from a truck crash that closed westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming for more than a day.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the truck carrying hazardous materials crashed about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday just west of Arlington. No one was hurt, but WYDOT crews closed the road to westbound traffic around 11 a.m. to make room for the cleanup process.

The highway was finally reopened Thursday afternoon.

WYDOT officials said hazardous chemicals that spilled included hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid and flammable materials.

Special crews from Colorado called to clean up the materials were hampered by snow and strong winds.

The closure affected more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) of interstate because of the truck traffic that backed up.