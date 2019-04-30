Strikes grounds hundreds more Scandinavian Airlines flights

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines says it will cancel another 504 flight departures across the Nordic region on Wednesday, affecting about 47,000 passengers, due to a pilots' strike.

The cancellation comes on top of 546 flights canceled Tuesday and hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday due to the collapse of pay negotiations.

CEO Rickard Gustafson says the pilots' demands "entail significant cost increases for SAS that would threaten the company's long-term competitiveness and consequently, the jobs of all SAS employees."

Gustafson said Tuesday the airline was "prepared ... to find a solution" in the talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. Those talks, he said, are in "a deadlock."