Student wins West Virginia opioid abuse awareness contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A middle school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says in a news release that eighth grader Karter King of Rivesville Middle School in Marion County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest.

The statement says the winning design illustrated how opioid abuse ruins lives and warns, "Try them and see, you might NEVER break free!"

The winning entry was among 3,240 statewide and will be used in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Morrisey's public service announcement.

Moorefield Middle School eighth grader Emma Parker in Hardy County was chosen as state runner-up. The top two designs will appear on the attorney general's website.