  Tokeneke Elementary Staff welcoming the students back for the first day. Taken Aug. 30 Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
    Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Elementary Staff welcoming the students back for the first day. Taken Aug. 30
DARIEN — Students arrived at Tokeneke Elementary School to the warm welcome of the staff for the first day of school. Even though summer was over, students appeared excited to return for the new school year. Principal Mary Michelson and Assistant Principal Kathy Schultz personally assisted students off the bus with school starting right on schedule at 8:25 a.m.