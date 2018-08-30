-
Tokeneke Elementary Staff welcoming the students back for the first day. Taken Aug. 30
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Principal Mary Michelson and Assistant Principal Kathy Schultz assisting students off the bus. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Assistant Principal Kathy Schultz greeting a student. Taken Aug. 30
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Assistant Principal Kathy Schultz greets students on first day back. Take Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Principal Mary Michelson directing students as they arrive. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Elementary students arriving for the first day of school. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Elementary students greeted by the staff as they arrive. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Assistant Principal Kathy Schultz and a student. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Elementary students arrive for first day back. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Assistant Principal Kathy Schultz greets a student arriving for the first day back. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Elementary School staff on the first day of school. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Principal Mary Michelson greets a student for first day back. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Staff welcoming students back at Tokeneke Elementary School. Taken Aug. 30.
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Elementary Staff welcoming the students back for the first day. Taken Aug. 30
Photo: /Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — Students arrived at Tokeneke Elementary School to the warm welcome of the staff for the first day of school. Even though summer was over, students appeared excited to return for the new school year. Principal Mary Michelson and Assistant Principal Kathy Schultz personally assisted students off the bus with school starting right on schedule at 8:25 a.m.